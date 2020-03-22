Read inOther Languages

See Photos: Deserted Roads As India Observes 14-Hour Voluntary Shutdown

The PM asked citizens to stand at their doors, windows and balconies at 5 pm and clap, clang utensils or ring bells in a show of support to those providing essential services while the entire country is on a self-quarantine mode.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 315 on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Millions across the country are staying in today to counter the threat from the highly contagious COVID-19, a disease spread by the Novel Coronavirus, which has disrupted economies and killed thousands across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Thursday urged citizens to stay indoors - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace," Modi tweeted minutes before the curfew commenced. "The steps we take now will help in the times to come," he said in the tweet.

Here are some of the best pictures of deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew' 

Lucknow's famous Ambedkar park and a favourite morning walk destination witnessed a deserted look today as India observes 14-hour curfew

Millions across the country are staying in today to counter the threat from the highly contagious COVID-19. Roads are seen empty near Lucknow's famous Rumi Darwaza and Imambara

Only 50 per cent of the buses will be running in the national capital today as several unions have extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a ''Janata Curfew'' in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

