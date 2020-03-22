See Photos: Deserted Roads As India Observes 14-Hour Voluntary Shutdown

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 315 on Saturday.

Millions across the country are staying in today to counter the threat from the highly contagious COVID-19, a disease spread by the Novel Coronavirus, which has disrupted economies and killed thousands across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Thursday urged citizens to stay indoors - a move that he said would be a crucial test for a country to assess its abilities to fight the pandemic. "Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against the COVID-19 menace," Modi tweeted minutes before the curfew commenced. "The steps we take now will help in the times to come," he said in the tweet.

Here are some of the best pictures of deserted streets as India observes 'Janata Curfew'