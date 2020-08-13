Over 66,000 Coronavirus Cases In India's Highest One-Day Jump: 10 Points

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state from the infection, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh are the five states which reported the highest number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has seen 5,48,313 cases so far, which include 1,47,820 active cases and 13,408 recoveries. The state recorded 12,712 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday while the death count stands at 18,650.

The second worst-affected state, Tamil Nadu, reported 5,871 new COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,14,520.

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday crossed 2.50 lakh overall cases of COVID-19, as it added 9,597 fresh cases. The state has recorded 2,54,146 cases so far.

Neighbouring Karnataka reported its highest single-day spike of 7,883 infections, with the state's coronavirus cases nearing the two lakh-mark. The state has over 80,000 active coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 patients' phone call detail records (CDRs) were being used by the police in Kerala as part of adopting innovative and scientific methods for effective contact tracing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday. Kerala on Wednesday reported 1,212 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the infection count to 38,144 and the death count to 126.

In the northeast, Assam saw its highest single-day spike in the number of cases, with 4,593 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total deaths in Assam have gone upto 161. The state has logged in 68,999 cases so far.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 7.49 lakh people globally since it emerged in China late last year. Over 2.06 crore people have been infected with the highly contagious virus.