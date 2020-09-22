Record 1.01 Lakh One-Day Recoveries As Covid Cases Cross 55-Lakh Mark

India has, so far, recorded 55, 62,664 COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry data shows. A total of 88,935 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. The country's fatality rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

Positivity rate in the country stands at 8.02 per cent as 9,33,185 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data shows. In September alone, India has recorded 19,41,238 lakh new coronavirus cases with 17,23,066 recoveries and 24,466 deaths.

India has been recording the highest number of new cases in the world since August. In September alone, India recorded an average of 90,000 cases per day until recently; 6.5 crore tests (6,53,25,779) have been done till now.

Rajasthan recorded its steepest daily Covid hike yet with a record 1,892 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a day after its last largest ever rise in cases of 1,865.

The Rajasthan government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in 11 districts, including state capital Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur, from Monday.

Stubble burning, likely to start later this month can exacerbate the Coronavirus crisis, said Sanjeev Nagpal, an advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on the crop residue management. "Carbon Monoxide and Methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which will further worsen the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with over 12.24 lakh COVID -19 cases, including 33,015 deaths. Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a legislation that provides for up to seven years in jail for those attacking healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

The government has also exempted transport vehicles carrying and delivering oxygen from permit requirements till March 31, 2021. "This has been done as oxygen is an important item required for the treatment of Covid-19," the Road Transport and Highways Ministry said.