Coronavirus One-Day Tally Crosses 30,000, 9.68 Lakh Cases So Far

India's coronavirus tally surged to 9.68 lakh cases this morning after 32,695 new patients were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country's biggest single-day surge, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. In the last 24 hours, 606 deaths linked to the illness were registered, taking the total COVID-19 death count to 24,915.

About 6.1 lakh patients in the country have recovered so far and the recovery rate stood at 63.25 per cent this morning.

This is the second consecutive day that a record number of cases have been reported in a single day and the first time that the country has registered over 30,000 patients in a single day. Yesterday, over 29,000 new infections were registered.

The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - has surged to 10 per cent as compared to yesterday's 9.19 percent.

In a country of about 130 crore people, around 1.27 crore samples have been tested so far; a patient may be tested several times till the individual recovers. The highest number of samples - 3,26,826 - were tested on Wednesday, the government said.

The five states that recorded the highest number of new patients in the last 24 hours are: Maharashtra (7,975), Tamil Nadu (4,496), Karnataka: (3,176), Andhra Pradesh (2,432) and Uttar Pradesh (1,659).