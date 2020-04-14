Over 3 Lakh Under Home Quarantine, At Facilities: Home Ministry Data

Coronavirus: Maharashtra has 66,311 people being isolated in various parts of the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today morning, and the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be extended. The Home Ministry has said at least 3.23 lakh people are in quarantine across all the states.

So far India has seen 9,401 coronavirus infected patients. As many as 1,099 have been cured and 110 have been discharged. But the figure may rise in the days ahead with over three lakh people being kept in the "red zones", sources said.

"With these statistics, India needs to gear up in its fight against COVID-19 on a war footing. All states have unanimously agreed to extend the lockdown and we hope in next two weeks we would be further isolating new clusters," a senior government official told NDTV.

He said the lockdown has helped them in identifying containment zones. "State authorities along with police officials are working round-the-clock to identify more clusters," he added.

The Home Ministry's control room is working 24x7 to update data everyday. On Monday, as per government data, Maharashtra has 66,311 people being isolated in various parts of the state, the highest in any state.

Rajasthan has third-highest number - 35,843 - of people in quarantine centres, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 31,158 in either state isolation wards or quarantined in their homes.

The Home Ministry figures show that 8,836 are lodged in state-run isolations wards and 22,322 have been asked to stay in their homes. Uttar Pradesh was the first state that announced it has over 100 containment zones.

Haryana has 16,224 people in all who have been identified in various containment zones. So far 978 are in isolation wards and 15,246 in home quarantine.

Jharkhand and Delhi are almost in the same bracket. Jharkhand has 15,548 people in quarantine while the national capital has 15,327 under watch. As many as 2,464 are lodged in state government isolation facilities and 12,863 have been asked to stay home in quarantine. Delhi has reported 1,154 cases of COVID-19.

West Bengal has only provided data of 95 people who have tested positive; 329 are in quarantine.

Kerala is being applauded globally for flattening the curve. As per Home Ministry data, 375 have been found COVID-19 positive; 179 have been cured and discharged. And 816 are under observation.

Gujarat has 14,204 people in quarantine either in facilities of their homes; Bihar has 11,998, Punjab 10,064 and Jammu Kashmir 9,598.

World 18,59,899 Cases 13,06,277 Active 4,38,632 Recovered 1,14,990 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 18,59,899 and 1,14,990 have died; 13,06,277 are active cases and 4,38,632 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm.