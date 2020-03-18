Coronavirus: Will A Mask Help Me? 5 Points To Note

No masks required unless you have a cough, sore throat or cold.

Masks should be worn by people who cannot keep at least a metre's or 3 feet distance from others. The ideal distance between you and somebody else is six feet.

If you're following this, you don't need a mask. Masks are not for you to protect yourself from others, but to protect others from you. A mask must be used when an individual is likely to be in close contact with someone infected as it reduces the chance of the disease being passed on.

If the individual has symptoms suggestive of coronavirus, or has been diagnosed, wearing a mask protects others. In other contexts, there is no scientific evidence to support the belief that face masks are effective at preventing infection. In fact, taking off and putting on a mask can result in a person touching their face several times a day, which can potentially result in getting infected.