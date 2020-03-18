Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Asks BJP Workers Not To Take Out Protests

PM Narendra Modi has asked party workers to not organise protests, Manoj Tiwari said.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the BJP members to avoid any protests in the public till April 15, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday outside parliament.

"The Prime Minister has instructed party and around the country and in places where we are in opposition we will avoid protests on road and will convey our views in small groups or through video conferencing," Manoj Tiwari said.

He added that the Prime Minister also thanked people working in airports and hospital for their efforts in containing the deadly virus.

"We will now proceed to distribute masks and sanitizers among the general public," Mr Tiwari added.

The government on Tuesday suggested closure of all schools, colleges, universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. Many states, including Maharashtra, have already closed educational institutions.

With several new cases of novel coronavirus infections reported in India on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 patients in India climbed to 142, up from 114 a day earlier.