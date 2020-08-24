Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Rise To 30,44,940

Coronavirus cases: It took India just 206 days to cross the 30 lakh-mark. (File)

India recorded single-day jump of 69,239 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 30,44,940 cases, the Union Health Ministry said. About 22,80,566 lakh people have recovered while 56,706 Covid-linked deaths have been registered so far. The recovery rate stood at 74.89 per cent.

It took India just 206 days to cross the 30 lakh-mark. The milestone came just 16 days after the country reported 20 lakh cases, according to data. India logged more than 20 lakh Covid cases on August 7.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said India has been testing around 74.7 people per lakh population, much higher than WHO's guidelines of testing 14 people per lakh population.

Meanwhile, American authorities announced an emergency approval of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the disease that has killed over 176,000 in the US. The Food and Drug Administration's authorization comes as President Donald Trump faces intense pressure to curb the contagion that has hobbled the world's largest economy and clouded his once-promising prospects for re-election in November.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Aug 24, 2020 06:36 (IST) COVID-19 case count in Brazil crosses 3.6 million: Report

With over 23,000 cases in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 in Brazil has risen to over 3.6 million, reported Sputnik citing latest data from Health Ministry.

Brazil now has a total of 3,605,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 23,421 new cases having been registered in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 494 new deaths have also been reported during the same time bringing the country''s total death toll up to 114,744.

Aug 24, 2020 06:10 (IST) India's recovery rate is nearly 75%: Health Ministry

The constant increase in the number of recovered coronavirus patients has pushed India's recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients to nearly 75 per cent, stated the union health ministry on Sunday.

According to the ministry, about 57,989 patients recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,80,566 so far.

India's total recoveries now exceed the total active cases (7,07,668) by nearly 16 lakhs (1,572,898), the ministry said.

Aug 24, 2020 05:53 (IST) US Approves Plasma Therapy To Help Treat Coronavirus

American authorities announced on Sunday an emergency approval of blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the disease that has killed over 176,000 in the US.

The plasma is believed to contain powerful antibodies that can help fight off the disease faster and help protect people from being seriously hurt by it.

"This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product," the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.