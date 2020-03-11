Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Number Of Cases In India Rise To 59

The government has stepped up tougher border control measures to combat the Covid-19 outbreak

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 59, with 11 fresh cases reported in Kerala and Karnataka on Tuesday. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked people to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government has also stepped up tougher border control measures to combat the Covid-19 outbreak as the number of patients is rising mostly from travel history to affected countries. The fresh restrictions both for outbound and inbound travel now include major European countries including France, Spain and Germany.

India had already suspended visas granted till to the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China. Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension or conversion of their visa or grant of any consular service, if they choose to do so, the ministry said in its statement.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 11, 2020 07:31 (IST) Tamil Nadu Is Coronavirus Free, Says Health Minister Vijayabaskar



Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday announced that the state has become "coronavirus free".



He said that the lone patient undergoing treatment for the same made a "speedy recovery".

Mar 11, 2020 07:28 (IST) Air Canada Suspends Flights To Italy



Canada'' national carrier is suspending flights to Italy beginning Wednesday till May 1, Air Canada spokesperson Peter Fitzpatrick said in a statement to Sputnik.



"Due to Italian government regulations and ongoing health and safety concerns, Air Canada will suspend its service between Canada and Italy as of March 11," Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday.



"We continue to monitor this situation and evaluate conditions prior to resuming service; we currently plan to restart service on May 1," said the statement.

Mar 11, 2020 07:22 (IST) Coachella Music Festival Postponed Until October Over Coronavirus Fears



Organizers on Tuesday rescheduled the Coachella music festival for October over coronavirus concerns, following a directive from local health authorities.



"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," Goldenvoice, the company that puts on the massive event in the California desert, said in a statement.



The two-weekend festival set for April will now take place over the weekends starting Friday October 9 and 16.





Mar 11, 2020 07:21 (IST) UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive For Coronavirus

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday, raising concerns about whether senior government figures have been infected.



Mar 11, 2020 07:21 (IST) Panama Records Central America's First Coronavirus Death



Panama's health minister on Tuesday confirmed eight cases of the new coronavirus in the country, including one death, the first virus-linked death in Central America.



"Of the eight patients we are reporting, one person is in intensive care, another unfortunately died," Minister Rosario Turner said during a press conference in Panama City.



