Gautam Gambhir Donates 2 Year's Salary To PM-CARES Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Gautam Gambhir represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha. (File photo)

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir today announced that he will donate his two year's salary to the PM-CARES fund set up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The East Delhi parliamentarian also appealed to people to contribute generously in the government's fight against the viral infection which has affected 1,965 people and killed over 50 in the country so far.

"People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too!," wrote Mr Gambhir.

I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi@JPNadda@BJP4Delhi#IndiaFightsCorona - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

This is the second contribution by the BJP leader towards government's fight against coronavirus. On Monday, Mr Gambhir, who represents East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, offered Rs 50 lakh from his MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) fund for equipment to treat coronavirus patients in Delhi government hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday announced the creation of the the new assistance and emergency situation relief fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or PM-CARES Fund will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he said on Twitter.

While the Prime Minister is the chairman of the new public charitable trust, its members include the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

India reported its 50th novel coronavirus-linked death this morning, according to data from the Union Health Ministry; 12 of those deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Across the country 1,965 cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, infection have been confirmed, with 328 in the past 24 hours.

The number of people who have been discharged after treatment at various hospitals and medical colleges is now 151.

On Wednesday the country recorded its highest single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 positive patients - 437 were reported.