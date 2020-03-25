Won't Be Shortage Of Essential Items: Arvind Kejriwal Amid Lockdown

Arvind Kejriwal said that government will take care of the needs of people in difficult time (File)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the city's residents that there will be no dearth of essential items.

Mr Kejriwal, in a Hindi tweet said, the government will take care of all the needs of the people in this difficult time.

"The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister is very important to prevent the coronavirus from spreading," he said, but assured every person of Delhi that there will be no reduction in the supply of essential items for the next three weeks.

"In this difficult time, your every need will be taken care of," he added.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced a national-wide lockdown for 21-day from midnight, but urged people not to panic.

"Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight Covid-19 and create a healthier India," he said.