No Public Gatherings In UP Till June 30, Orders Yogi Adityanath

No public gatherings will be allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this morning amid concern over the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state. The order, which will impact large gatherings like political rallies and social functions, has been described as a necessary measure to control the spread of the virus.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji has given strict instructions to the officers that no crowd of any kind can be gathered by June 30. This decision has been taken with the intention of keeping the corona under control," Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the Chief Minister, tweeted.

The decision to stop large public gatherings was taken after Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with the chairpersons of 11 committees tasked with handling the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

The ban on public gatherings also comes as Muslims across the state begin daily fasts and prayers during the holy month of Ramzan, or Ramadan.

The centre had earlier expressed concern about violation of social distancing rules during this time and asked states to be cautious about large gatherings. States were also urged to ask religious leaders to ask their followers to stay home and pray instead of congregating in public spaces.

Last month the district administration in Ayodhya had prohibited the entry of outsiders ahead of Ram Navami festivities and banned both crowds at temples in the town and mass bathing in the Sarayu River.

At that time Yogi Adityanath, who participated in a ritual at Ayodhya hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown, stopped short of formally banning large religious gatherings.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Chief Minister also said his government would bring back migrant workers stranded in other states as a result of the nationwide lockdown.

These men and women, left jobless and without money or shelter in other states after the lockdown temporarily ended almost all economic activity, will be brought back in phases, the Chief Minister said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 cases so far, with 25 deaths linked to the infectious virus. Across the country the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 24,000 with 775 deaths linked to the virus.

