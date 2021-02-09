No Covid Deaths In Last 24 hours In 15 States, Union Territories: Centre

The vaccination programme in the country has entered its fourth week. (File)

Fifteen states and Union Territories have not reported any death due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, the government said today, highlighting the weakening hold of the virus over the country.

Over the last week, seven states and Union Territories have recorded no fatality, the Centre added.

The tapering fatality rate in the disease comes as the vaccination programme in the country entered its fourth week. Those who received the first shot of the vaccine on January 16 are expected to receive the booster dose on February 13.