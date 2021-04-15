In J&K, 50% Drop In Vaccine Beneficiaries As Ramzan Begins

Over 65,000 beneficiaries in J&K took vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 50% drop in Covid vaccination on Wednesday, the first day of the holy month of Ramzan.

Officials say the drop in footfall at the vaccination centres was due to peoples' belief that taking vaccine shots during the 'roza' period may invalidate their Ramzan fast.

During the month, Muslims observe a complete fast during which they avoid taking water and food from dawn-to-dusk.

"We are spreading the word that getting Covid jab will not break the fast. Scholars have already issued fatwas in different parts of the world. We are trying to send the message across," said Dr Salim u Rehman, Director General Family Welfare J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam also said that a person who is fasting can have the COVID vaccine shot without worrying about it invalidating his fast.

"Having a Covid vaccine shot will not invalidate the fasting," Nasir-Ul-Islam was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said the vaccine does not have any nutritional value and is allowed to be administered during fasting.

"The vaccine is not considered food or drink. It would not give a person the energy to fight hunger," he said.

According to official data only 31,000 people took vaccine on Wednesday (first day of Ramadhan) against over 65,000 doses on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir has administered over 14.6 lakhs doses of Covid vaccine so far.

The region was facing initial vaccine hesitancy but the vaccine drive picked up after health detriment started an awareness campaign.

Over 1,000 fresh cases reported in the state yesterday.