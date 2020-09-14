'Don't Shy Away From Mud': BJP MP's 'Advice' On Boosting Immunity

The coronavirus, which has infected over 48.4 lakh people in India alone, including nearly 80,000 deaths

As pharma companies around the world pour billions into scientific research in the hopes of developing a viable Covid vaccine, a BJP MP from Rajasthan has offered up some rather bizarre ideas for protection from the infectious virus.

These include sitting in wet mud, getting soaked in the rain and blowing a conch. They do not, according to him, include medicines prescribed by doctors.

In a video posted to his Facebook page on August 13, Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria, the MP from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, is seen sitting cross-legged, topless and covered in wet mud, in an open field, in about six to eight inches of very muddy water.

"I believe if your lungs (and) kidneys are clean it boosts immunity...blowing conch shells helps boost immunity. Taking medicines does not boost your immunity. (Instead) get wet in the rain, don't shy away from mud, take a walk, go cycling... and do it all to boost your immunity," Mr Jaunpuria claims.

"Even when the coronavirus outbreak started, I had put out a video. I am able to blow the conch shells for two minutes after regular practice... earlier I could do it only for about 10 to 20 seconds," he continues.

As he disperses this advice the MP is holding a conch in his right hand.

As the video plays out, Mr Jaunpuria then gets up from the mud (he is wearing only a towel around his waist) and walks across the field to some shrubs and a tree. He plucks and eats the leaves of the plant, suggesting that consuming a juice made out of the leaves will also boost immunity.

The coronavirus, which has infected over 48 lakh people in India (and killed nearly 80,000), has people worried and looking for help and information on possible vaccines, cures and ways to avoid infection.

Medical experts have stressed that the best measures include social distancing, practicing proper cough and sneeze hygiene (including safely disposing tissues) and frequent washing of hands with soap or disinfectant.

There is no known vaccine for COVID-19, although testing is underway to develop one; a candidate developed by the University of Oxford and pharma giant AstraZeneca is among the more promising ones.

The pandemic has also elicited some weird suggestions from politicians in the country, including Ashwini Choubey, the Union Minister of State for Health.

In March, when India had fewer than 200 cases, Mr Choubey said that sitting for in the sun for 15 minutes could "improve immunity and kill coronavirus". Cow urine (and cow dung) have also been offered as cures for the novel coronavirus by an Assam BJP legislator inside the state Assembly.

In July another Union Minister - Arjun Ram Meghwal - claimed that eating a particular brand of papad would develop coronavirus anti-bodies.