Nearly 90,000 Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, Over 43 Lakh Total Cases

About 33 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 per cent.

More than five crore tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted in the country so far

New Delhi: India reported a daily jump of 89,706 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 43-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stand at 43,70,128. In the 24-hour period, India, which is now the second worst-hit country, reported 1,115 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 73,890. About 33 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.32 per cent.

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus:

  1. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are currently contributing 49 per cent to India's total active cases and 52 per cent of total deaths.

  2. Even though the daily cases are among the highest in the world, the caseload, when compared with the population, is "among the lowest", the government has said. The number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country stands at 3,102, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in Brazil and US -- the other two worst-hit countries -- is 6 times that of India.

  3. More than five crore cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted in the country so far, according to the Health Ministry. The average Tests Per Million Per Day have increased from 237 in the second week of July to 758 in the first week of September, it said.

  4. Maharashtra -- which still accounts for nearly a quarter of the new daily cases -- reported 20,131 new infections and 380 deaths on Tuesday. The state's COVID-19 tally now stand at 9,43,772, including 2,43,446 active cases and 6,72,556 recoveries. 27,407 people have lost battle against Covid in the state so far.

  5. Delhi added a record single-day spike of 3,609 fresh infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike in 76 days, taking the tally to over 1.97 lakh. Over 45,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital in last 24 hours for the first time, officials said. In neighbouring Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's office informed that 40 staff members at his residence tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days.

  6. "Don't be negligent about precautions. Wear mask at all times and maintain a 6 feet distance," the government said in a fresh appeal on Tuesday after India reported a record rise in the number of Covid-related deaths. The Health Ministry has sent its teams to worst-affected districts, and they have been holding meetings to identify and plug lapses.

  7. The Convalescent Plasma (CP) therapy has not helped in reducing Covid-related death, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed in a study. The top medical research body said that the revelations were based on a study in 39 hospitals across India.

  8. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had "voluntarily paused" a randomized clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine after a volunteer developed an unexplained illness.

  9. AstraZeneca is one of nine companies currently in late-stage Phase 3 trials for their vaccine candidates.

  10. The government is working to facilitate Russia's request for conducting phase 3 human trials and manufacturing the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Centre said on Tuesday. The vaccine has triggered a "strong" immune response in phases 1 and 2 of the clinical trials on 76 people, according to researchers.



