Nagaland Shuts State Secretariat For 48 Hours Amid Covid Case Spike

In Nagaland, 9,885 people have been affected by COVID-19, which has claimed 52 lives so far. (File)

The Nagaland government has ordered closure and thorough sanitisation of the state secretariat for two days amid fresh spike in the daily coronavirus cases.

The government of the northeastern state also ordered aggressive contact tracing as the one-day case tally shot to 112 on Saturday and 135 on Sunday after seeing double-digit rise in daily Covid cases for weeks.

Maximum cases were reported from state capital Kohima.

"In view of a number of COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland Civil Secretariat Office Complex would remain sealed on Monday and Tuesday following the guidelines on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplace issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on June 4," the government notification, signed by Kohima's Additional Deputy Commissioner Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa, states.

Fumigation of the Civil Secretariat office complex premises is being done and aggressive contact tracing has been initiated, the notification added.

"The sealed area has been mapped and cordoned. In the proximity of this area, the public and all others concerned have been advised to always wear a mask, frequently wash hands, and maintain social and physical distance to ensure public hygiene and personal safety," the notification read.

Nagaland recorded 135 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. Of these, 71 were detected in Kohima, followed by Dimapur with 53 cases, 9 in Tuensang, and one each in Kiphire and Mon, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom posted on Twitter.

So far, 9,885 people in Nagaland have been affected by the coronavirus, of whom 52 have died and 8,913 recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The spike in cases is consistent with a surge being witnessed in many states across north India, and others countries in the northern hemisphere where winter is setting in.