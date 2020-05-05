Coronavirus - Mumbai Revokes Permission For Liquor Shops To Avoid Overcrowding

Large crowds gathered outside liquor shops in Mumbai and rest of the country.

Liquor shops will not be allowed to open from Wednesday in Mumbai, civic authorities said, as large crowds made it difficult to enforce physical distancing in the first two days since several relaxations were announced amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Police baton-charged hundreds of people who had flocked to liquor shops across the country when they opened on Monday for the first time in a relaxation of the world's biggest lockdown, which is set to run until May 17.

Government officials say the lockdown had helped avert a surge of infections that could have overwhelmed medical services.

However, despite the measures, Mumbai has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at almost 10,000 - nearly twice as many as Delhi.