Mizoram Reverts To Total Lockdown For 2 Weeks As Others Start Unlock1

Mizoram has decided to revert to a total lockdown following a sudden spurt in the number of coronavirus cases. The move comes as other states opened malls, restaurants and places of worship after two months as part of centre's 'Unlock1" guidelines.

The decision to impose the lockdown for two weeks starting June 9, was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

"Consultative meeting chaired by CM decides to impose 2 weeks total lockdown of the state w.e.f 00:00 hours of 9th June 2020 in view of the prevailing situation. Lockdown Guidelines will be notified shortly," Mizoram's," Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the state government tweeted.