Man Killed In Clash Over Setting Up COVID-19 Quarantine Camp In Bengal

A 40-year-old man was killed after violence broke out over setting up of a coronavirus quarantine camp in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday, the police said.

Reports said rival groups at village Talibpur in the district, 180 km from Kolkata, clashed over setting up of a quarantine camp at a hostel attached to a school.

While one group supported the authorities in setting up the camp, the other objected to it, the police said.

The police said the two groups threw explosives at each other.

Saiful Shaikh, who was in the crowd, was injured in an explosion and was taken to hospital. The doctors there said he was brought dead.

Reports said a large police force has been deployed in the village.