Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Security Men Quarantined As Tea Seller Tests Positive For COVID-19

All members of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's security detail who may have come in contact with a COVID-10-positive tea vendor near his private residence, Matoshree in Mumbai's Kalanagar, will be tested for possible infection.
Over 170 police and the state reserve police personnel, some of whom were part of the Chief Minister's security detail, have been moved from the area as a precautionary measure.
The tea vendor had reported fever, cough and breathlessness after which he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Several members of Thackeray's security staff were known to have visited the stall before the lockdown came into effect and with the majority of coronavirus patients being asymptomatic, authorities are taking no chances when it comes to the spread of the virus in the area.
Mumbai's municipal body has already taken steps to sanitise the area and has sealed it, putting restrictions on movement. Disinfectant too has been sprayed in the area.
Uddhav Thackeray and his security personnel have been maintaining social distancing, according to the authorities, and on many occasions, Mr Thackeray has been seen driving himself while his security officers follow him in other cars.
However, everyone is being kept under a close watch to avoid any chances of anyone coming in contact with the Chief Minister, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources said.
Uddhav Thackeray's home, Matoshree, is situated in a residential colony called Kalanagar. His son Aaditya Thackeray is a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government and lives in the same home. Authorities say they are also checking if security personnel assigned to him have been in contact with the tea vendor and are taking necessary precautionary steps.
According to civic body, around 170 security have been quarantined in the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Mumbai's Bandra East. Swab samples have been taken from those who provide the first ring of security to the Chief Minister and thereby, are the closest to him.
Temperature checks were always being conducted on the security personnel assigned to Mr Thackeray, an official told NDTV.
India has 4,421 coronavirus cases, including 114 deaths. Globally, the US has highest number of cases. The coronavirus death count has crossed 10,000-mark in America; over 3,66,000 have contracted the infection so far.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai246
Pune58
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Thane19
Nagpur15
Ahmednagar12
Raigad5
Palghar5
Latur5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara3
Ratnagiri2
Osmanabad2
Aurangabad2
Amravati1
Nashik1
Kolhapur1
Sindhudurg1
Jalgaon1
Washim1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*294
748
647
56
45
DistrictCases
Chennai78
Coimbatore48
Tirunelveli31
Dindigul27
Erode26
Namakkal22
Theni15
Madurai13
Karur12
Tiruppur9
Tiruchirappalli9
Thiruvarur9
Salem8
Villupuram8
Thiruvallur7
Thoothukudi6
Cuddalore6
Tiruvannamalai6
Sivaganga5
Virudhunagar5
Nagapattinam5
Kanniyakumari5
Kanchipuram5
Vellore3
The Nilgiris2
Thanjavur2
Ramanathapuram2
Ariyalur1
Ranipet1
Chengalpattu1
Details Awaited*244
621 50
608 50
8
5
DistrictCases
South109
South West16
East11
West11
North East9
North West9
South East9
New Delhi6
North6
Central4
Shahdara4
Details Awaited*329
523
497
19
7
DistrictCases
Kasaragod121
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Pathanamthitta14
Thiruvananthapuram12
Malappuram8
Thrissur7
Kozhikode6
Idukki5
Palakkad5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam2
Details Awaited*70
327 13
267 10
58 3
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*206
321
280
34
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*223
305
281
21
3
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur19
Jhunjhunu11
Tonk10
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bharatpur4
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Sikar1
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Pali1
Nagaur1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*157
288 14
264 11
21
3 3
DistrictCases
Krishna10
Visakhapatnam3
Chittoor2
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*247
266 40
262 40
1
3
DistrictCases
Indore93
Bhopal10
Jabalpur7
Ujjain6
Gwalior2
Morena2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*43
165
156
0
9
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban47
Mysuru20
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Dakshin Kannad6
Kalaburagi5
Ballari4
Udupi3
Belagavi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Bagalkot1
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*24
151
135
12
4
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad36
Surat11
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar5
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Panch Mahals1
Botad1
Details Awaited*58
144
110
22
12
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*54
109
103
4
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*56
91 11
75 8
13 3
3
DistrictCases
Gurugram29
Faridabad9
Palwal6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Ambala2
Panchkula2
Nuh2
Bhiwani1
Hisar1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*28
90 6
64 6
25
1
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar13
Amritsar6
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana4
Mansa2
Faridkot1
Patiala1
Pathankot1
Details Awaited*18
76
66
4
6
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*17
32
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*24
31 5
26 4
5 1
0
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*22
26
26
0
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*18
21
19
2
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*10
13
10
2
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
2
8
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
4
4
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1 1
1 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0