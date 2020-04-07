Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Security Men Quarantined As Tea Seller Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maharashtra Coronavirus: Uddhav Thackeray and his security staff have been maintaining social distancing.

All members of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's security detail who may have come in contact with a COVID-10-positive tea vendor near his private residence, Matoshree in Mumbai's Kalanagar, will be tested for possible infection.

Over 170 police and the state reserve police personnel, some of whom were part of the Chief Minister's security detail, have been moved from the area as a precautionary measure.

The tea vendor had reported fever, cough and breathlessness after which he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. Several members of Thackeray's security staff were known to have visited the stall before the lockdown came into effect and with the majority of coronavirus patients being asymptomatic, authorities are taking no chances when it comes to the spread of the virus in the area.

Mumbai's municipal body has already taken steps to sanitise the area and has sealed it, putting restrictions on movement. Disinfectant too has been sprayed in the area.

Uddhav Thackeray and his security personnel have been maintaining social distancing, according to the authorities, and on many occasions, Mr Thackeray has been seen driving himself while his security officers follow him in other cars.

However, everyone is being kept under a close watch to avoid any chances of anyone coming in contact with the Chief Minister, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sources said.

Uddhav Thackeray's home, Matoshree, is situated in a residential colony called Kalanagar. His son Aaditya Thackeray is a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government and lives in the same home. Authorities say they are also checking if security personnel assigned to him have been in contact with the tea vendor and are taking necessary precautionary steps.

According to civic body, around 170 security have been quarantined in the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Mumbai's Bandra East. Swab samples have been taken from those who provide the first ring of security to the Chief Minister and thereby, are the closest to him.

Temperature checks were always being conducted on the security personnel assigned to Mr Thackeray, an official told NDTV.

India has 4,421 coronavirus cases, including 114 deaths. Globally, the US has highest number of cases. The coronavirus death count has crossed 10,000-mark in America; over 3,66,000 have contracted the infection so far.

World 13,48,541 Cases 9,88,845 Active 2,84,858 Recovered 74,838 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 13,48,541 and 74,838 have died; 9,88,845 are active cases and 2,84,858 have recovered as on April 7, 2020 at 11:31 am.