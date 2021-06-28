Maharashtra Records 6,727 New COVID-19 Cases, 101 More Deaths

Maharashtra had reported 9,974 COVID-19 cases and 143 deaths on Sunday (File).

Maharashtra, one of the worst coronavirus-hit states, reported 6,727 new cases of the infection on Monday, recording a decline of 3,247 cases than it's Sunday figures. The state also reported 101 new deaths during the last 24 hours, besides 186 previous deaths being added to the tally as part of reconciliation.

The daily positivity rate stands at 4.04 per cent while the cumulative rate of positivity in the western state is now 14.65 per cent. Maharashtra conducted 1,66,163 coronavirus tests on Monday, which is 44,703 lesser than what it had conducted a day earlier. The case fatality rate stands at 2.01 per cent.

Currently, there are 1,17,874 active cases in the state. Maharashtra witnessed 10,812 discharges of patients who have recovered from the disease, increasing the state's recovery rate to 95.99 percent.

Maharashtra had reported 9,974 cases and 143 deaths on Sunday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said his government is ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day.

"There is also a threat from the Delta plus variant. Even though the daily number of COVID-19 cases is falling, people should continue to follow the COVID appropriate behaviour. We are ready to vaccinate 15 lakh people per day," news agency PTI quoted him as saying at the inauguration function of a COVID Care Centre in Malad.

Maharashtra is also battling a surge in Black Fungus or Mucormycosis infections, having already recorded 8,646 such cases and 828 deaths due to it. The state has reported 648 cases of Black Fungus since June 6, posting an 8.10% rise in cases in 22 days. The state currently has about 4,000 Black Fungus patients under treatment.