Madhya Pradesh Man Attempts Suicide, Says Couldn't Provide Food To Family

A roadside vendor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district attempted suicide on Wednesday by consuming poisonous substance as he was not able to provide food to his family of eleven because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The man was rushed to a hospital and is out of danger.

The man used to sustain his family, comprising his wife, three children and other relatives, by selling street food. However, since the lockdown to check the spread of the virus was announced last month, he has been out of job. He told NDTV he had no money or food grain in reserve.

"Due to the lockdown, I have not been able to put up the stall (for selling snacks). I have no income for my family, including mother, brother, sister in law, wife and three children," he said.

"A few days back, my mother borrowed wheat flour from neighbours to cook chapatis, but since then we didn't have proper food. My children have been asking for food, but I'm unable to get food for them, which also led to a tiff with wife. I had no option left, but to consume pesticide to end life," he added.

His brother said the family had received 10 kg rice from the administration but it proved inadequate. "Can rice alone feed our family? After my younger brother attempted suicide on Wednesday, some social activists gave the family food and grains," he said.

His mother said as the police didn't allow both her sons to put up stalls, they had no means to buy food. "Even the neighbours can help you for a day or two and not forever," she said.

The administration has declined comments on the matter.

The lockdown has halted most of the business activities across the country. Experts say it would put a burden on the economy.

The hardest hit from the lockdown are workers from unorganised sectors who have been put out of jobs.

The government has allowed some industries in rural areas, and farming from April 20 to revive the rural economy. It says it will also allow the construction of roads and buildings in rural areas and the manufacture of IT hardware to reduce the distress of millions.