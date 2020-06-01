Madhya Pradesh COVID Hospital First In India To Discharge 1,000 Patients

Chirayu Medical College discharged 108 patients today.

Amidst the rising number of cases in Madhya Pradesh, state capital Bhopal witnessed a medical feat today after a hospital dedicated for COVID-19 treatment became the first in the country to discharge 1,000 patients.

Chirayu Medical College discharged 108 patients today as it went on to achieve the feat. With the discharge, the number of recovery rate among patients in Bhopal reached more than 60%.

A small function was organised at the hospital in which patients shared their experience about their treatment there. Health Minister Narottam Mishra was among those who attended the event.

"I had been admitted for 12 days. The staff took really good care of us. They gave us courage to fight the virus," said Bhumika, a first-year student who was admitted to the hospital.

"I was admitted to the hospital on May 7. I stayed for 15 days in ICU. I am really grateful to each and every staff in the hospital. They have taken good care of me during my stay here," said another patient.

Chirayu Medical College is among the nine hospitals which have so far been approved to conduct randomised controlled clinical trials under the WHO's "Solidarity Trial" to find an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus disease. ''Solidarity'' is an international clinical trial to compare four treatment options against standard of care to assess their relative effectiveness against the coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh crossed the 8-000 mark yesterday, with 190 cases being reported in the last 24 hours.