Over 3,500 Special Trains Originated Till Now: Railways

Indian Railways started Shramik Special trains from May 1 amid the lockdown

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday informed that over 3,500 Shramik special trains have been originated till now by Indian Railways carrying more than 48 lakh passengers to various destinations.

Nearly 80 per cent of total Shramik trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"Most of the destinations in the U.P. are around Lucknow and Gorakhpur and in Bihar around Patna. The convergence of trains to these destinations caused some congestion in a particular section of the network," the Ministry informed in a tweet.

Trains originating from Maharashtra and Gujarat and going to UP and Bihar are mainly taking routes of Khandwa-Itarsi-Jabalpur-Manikpur- Prayagraj, Ratlam-Mathura-Palwal-Ghaziabad- Moradabad-Lucknow, Ratlam- Kota-Bayana-Agra-Kanpur and Ratlam-Nagda-Bhopal-Jhansi-Kanpur.

From May 12, fifteen pairs of special trains are also being operated for general passengers from different cities of the country. Railways plans to run 100 pairs of special trains from June 1.

The lockdown has been extended in the fourth phase up to May 31.