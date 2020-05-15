Conrad Sangma said that the committee will suggest measures for the core sectors.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today chaired the first meeting of a special Economic Task Force constituted to formulate sector specific strategies for development in a post-Covid scenario.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the committee will suggest measures for the core sectors like agriculture and tourism.

"We as a State should focus on our strength and take advantage of our position and our resources by creating an enabling environment for investment and diversification of our trade and business opportunities," the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

"Right policies for investment in the right Tourism, Agriculture In Focus As Meghalaya Forms Panel For Economic Revival

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today chaired the first meeting of a special Economic Task Force constituted to formulate sector specific strategies for development in a post-Covid scenario.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the committee will suggest measures for the core sectors like agriculture and tourism.

"We as a State should focus on our strength and take advantage of our position and our resources by creating an enabling environment for investment and diversification of our trade and business opportunities," the Chief Minister said at the meeting.

"Right policies for investment in the right sectors with right partners and right people will enable us to have a road map to further strengthen our existing industries and infrastructure particularly for promoting agriculture and its allied sectors," the Chief Minister added.

He also informed that the Economic Task Force will work with different organisation and partners to prepare a report that would comprise of a new policy decision, including innovative ideas and strategies to define the core priority areas for pushing economic and livelihood activities.

"The final report will be placed in the cabinet for its approval and will then be rolled out," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the task force will provide the way forward for the Government to look at the current situation and provide a road map for financial and economic stability.

Meghalaya has reported 13 COVID-19 cases so far. One died and 11 others have been discharged after recovery.

sectors with right partners and right people will enable us to have a road map to further strengthen our existing industries and infrastructure particularly for promoting agriculture and its allied sectors," the Chief Minister added.

He also informed that the Economic Task Force will work with different organisation and partners to prepare a report that would comprise of a new policy decision, including innovative ideas and strategies to define the core priority areas for pushing economic and livelihood activities.

"The final report will be placed in the cabinet for its approval and will then be rolled out," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that the task force will provide the way forward for the Government to look at the current situation and provide a road map for financial and economic stability.

Meghalaya has reported 13 COVID-19 cases so far. One died and 11 others have been discharged after recovery.