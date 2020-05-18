Mumbai Still Coronavirus Red Zone, Restrictions Remain, Says Police

Mumbai has nearly 60 per cent of the coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

With almost 20 per cent of coronavirus cases in the country, Mumbai is still a COVID-19 Red Zone and restrictions have not been eased in the city, the police said on Monday, warning people about strong action against violators in the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown.

"Gentle Reminder Mumbaikars. Mumbai being a RED ZONE, is yet to see any relaxations from earlier rules, under Lockdown 4.0. Vehicles travelling without valid permission or for non-emergency, DAY or NIGHT, will be impounded & driver to face strict action. It's for your safety first (sic)," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.

Mumbai Police also posted the same message:

Make Safety Your Priority



Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented in Mumbai under Lockdown 4.0. Being in the RED ZONE, strict action will be taken on vehicles & people travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 18, 2020

Mumbai has reported nearly 20,000 coronavirus cases including 734 death - the highest in India.