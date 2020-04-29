Coronavirus Lockdown - Centre's 6-Point Order Allowing Movement Of People: What It Says

States will have to appoint a nodal authority and develop standard protocols for receiving and sending stranded people. The authorities will have to register the stranded people within their states.

States will have to consult each other and agree on sending or receiving the stranded people.

The people who want to return home will be screened and those found asymptomatic will be allowed to proceed.

Buses shall be used for transporting the people. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow physical distancing norms in seating.

The states and union territories on the transit route will allow the buses to pass.