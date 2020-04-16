Mamata Banerjee Promises Money To Migrants Outside Bengal Amid Lockdown

Mamata Banerjee said she had spoken to some of the migrants at Khar in Mumbai

Placards in hand, nearly a thousand villagers, including children, blocked a road at Domkal in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, complaining that they had been going hungry for the last 25 days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This protest comes a day after hundreds of migrants spilled onto the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, also protesting lack of food, and demanding to be sent back to their homes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has promised some money for Bengal migrants stranded outside the state for petty expenses.

The roadblock at Domkal, on the Jalangi-Behrampur state highway, began at 10:30am and continued for five hours before the police could persuade the thousand-strong crowd to disperse.

One of the protestors, Mehrana Bibi said, "We have no work, we have no money, we have no oil, rice, dal. We are boiling leaves from the jungles and feeding the children and they are crying."

Another protestor, Subho Das said, "The government has promised free ration but we are not getting anything from our ration shops."

The protestors belong to ward number 10 of the Domkal Municipality, 240 km north of Kolkata.

The Bengal government has promised free ration to all till September, including five kilos of rice and wheat to every ration card holder.

"I am deeply ashamed that these people have had to sit on the streets to demand food. I am going to organize supplies for them. But we have to find out why the ration shops are not delivering them the basics," Chairman of the Domkal municipality Rafiqul Islam said.

Meanwhile in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee referred to the Bandra incident and said she would not indulge in a blame game for what happened.

"I shall not blame either the state government or the Centre for the incident. These are unprecedented and very difficult times. But we need to know who spread the fake news that there would be a train provided for the migrants to go home," Ms Banerjee said.

Many of the migrants at Bandra were from Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee said she had spoken to some of the migrants at Khar in Mumbai and others in Gujarat. She has promised to send them cash.

"We can't transfer money, but we will ask local contacts and see if we can give the migrants some pocket money for their bare essentials," she added.

The government, she said, was also in touch with people from Bengal who were stuck in other states because they had travelled for tourism or medical treatment.