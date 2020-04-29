How A Couple From Kerala Wed Amid Lockdown, Despite Being 2,500 km Apart

Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala couple use video calling app to get married

A young couple from Kerala, separated by nearly 2,500 kilometres after the lockdown to break the coronavirus chain of transmission, found an innovative way to get married on Sunday, despite both the distance and distancing guidelines that have governed all social life since the outbreak began.

P Anjana, a 28-year-old IT employee working in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, and Sreejith Nadesan, 30, from Kerala's Kottayam district, were to have wed in January but the ceremony was postponed to April 26. Unfortunately, as the rescheduled date approached, the lockdown and restrictions on interstate movement stopped the bride from travelling to Kerala for her wedding.

Undaunted, the couple and their families turned to technology... and a video calling app.

In a nearly three-minute-long video that has emerged online, a man can be seen holding up a mobile phone in which the bride is sitting dressed in her wedding finery - a bright pink saree and what appears to be gold ornaments.

As the video progresses, the bridegroom, to encouragement from those around him, ties the mangalsutra (a necklace symbolising marital status) around the phone.

Simultaneously, the bride, at almost the other end of the country, ties one around her own neck while family members witness the solemn occasion.

According to a report by The Hindu newspaper, the newlyweds are planning a party for relatives and friends once the lockdown ends.

Ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month (and extended to May 3 this month), the lockdown has been credited with saving tens of thousands from infection by the COVID-19 virus.

On Monday the Prime Minister indicated the lockdown could continue in parts worst affected by the outbreak; PM Modi was referring to hotspots or "red zones". The government had earlier labelled districts nationwide as "green", "orange" or "red", depending on COVID-19 caseload in each.

Lockdown rules, however, have begun to be eased in areas with fewer COVID-19 cases, as the government tries to re-start normal daily life and boost the flagging economy.

Last week the government allowed a limited number of economic activities, including agriculture, horticulture and fishing, as well as construction work in rural areas. Also, in a late night order on Friday, the government allowed all shops in residential areas - except those in malls - to re-open, so long as they followed social distancing guidelines.

Kerala, which recorded the country's first three coronavirus cases, has rebounded impressively to record fewer than 500 cases since. Only four deaths have been linked to the virus in the southern state. On the other hand, UP is one of the worst-affected states in the country with more than 2,000 cases confirmed and 34 deaths linked to the virus.

Across India over 31,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and more than 1,000 people have died. Worldwide the number of infected has crossed 31 lakh and 2.17 lakh have been died.