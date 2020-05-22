5 Migrants Dead In Separate Accidents In Uttar Pradesh

Coronavirus Lockdown: Three migrant workers were killed in an accident in UP's Mirzapur.

Five migrant workers have died and several injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday night.

This morning, two migrants were killed in an accident in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, 102 km from Delhi. The workers were travelling from Surat in Gujarat to UP's Bijnor. Their mini-truck overturned after hitting an electric pole.

Visuals showed a woman sitting in an ambulance with two young children. While the baby on her lap cried, the older boy who had a bandage on his head stood close to the woman.

In another accident in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night, three migrant workers were killed in Mirzapur district.

They were part of a group of seven travelling from Mumbai to Bihar in a Toyota Innova. They had stopped the vehicle by the side of the highway and were sleeping when a speeding dumper crushed them to death.

Uttar Pradesh closed its borders on Saturday for the entry of migrants after the death of 26 labourers in Auraiya district, about 180 km from state capital Lucknow.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure safer government buses are provided for every returning migrant. The state government claims that more than 10,000 government buses have been sent to the state's borders to get people home.

Heartbreaking visuals have been capturing the misery of labourers and their families ever since countrywide shutdown left them jobless, away from their homes. Many of them also died as they tried covering hundreds of kilometres on foot.

