20-Year-Old Woman In Kanpur Walks 80 km Alone To Get Married

The woman lives in a village in Kanpur.

A 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh walked nearly 80 kilometres alone from Kanpur to reach her fiance's home in Kannauj and get married. The couple had to get married on May 4 but their wedding was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Goldi, 20, and her 23-year-old fiance - Veerendra Kumar - were constantly in touch on phone after transport services were shut due to the lockdown in March. Both of them were upset after their wedding was put off for the second time by Goldi's parents amid restrictions.

On Wednesday afternoon, Goldi, who lives in Laxmanpur Tilak village in Kanpur, decided to walk all the way go to Veerendra's home in a nearby village - Baisapur in Kannauj, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.

After Goldi's unannounced arrival, Veerendra's family arranged the wedding in an old temple, while adhering to the social distancing norms.

Visuals from the wedding showed the bride wearing a red saree and the groom was seen wearing a white shirt and denims. Both the bride and the groom were seen wearing masks.

A social worker from the area was also present at the wedding.

Thousands of weddings have been cancelled across the country in the last two months due to coronavirus lockdown. The highly infectious COVID-19, which has affected nearly 1,20,000 in India, killed more than 3,700, spreads fast in crowded places.

Many urban couples have been choosing to exchange wedding vows on video apps such as Zoom as their friends and relative mark their participation virtually.

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 5,700 have got coronavirus so far, at least 130 patients have died.