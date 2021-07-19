Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 41.99 Crore Vaccine Doses Given To States, Says Centre

The centre said over 2.56 crore vaccine doses are available with the states and private hospitals. (File)

Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union territories, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said 15,75,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied. It said 41.99 crore (41,99,68,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21. Under the programme, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

Meanwhile, India recorded 41,157 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the daily positivity rate to 2.13 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate has been below 3 per cent for 27 consecutive days. The active cases further declined to 4,22,660, taking the weekly positivity rate to 2.08 per cent. The COVID-19 death count climbed to 4,13,609 with 518 new deaths on Sunday.

Jul 19, 2021 06:18 (IST) Australia to deport UK's Katie Hopkins over virus breach

Australia has cancelled far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins's visa after she boasted about flouting the country's strict hotel quarantine rules, a senior official said Monday. Ms Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show when she posted a video on Instagram talking about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room, local media reported.

Most international arrivals to Australia are required to complete 14 days in mandatory isolation in a hotel, under rules designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Australia's border agency "acted quickly to make sure that the visa on which she entered was cancelled" after the footage appeared.