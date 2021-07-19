No Covid Deaths In Gurgaon For 10th Day, Civil Surgeon Credits Testing

Over 16 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Gurgaon so far. File

In news that will bring some relief to residents after the harrowing experience during the second wave of Covid cases, Gurgaon has reported zero deaths due to the infection for 10 consecutive days.

According to data shared by the health department, the millennium city clocked four new Covid cases and zero deaths today. The daily case count in Gurgaon had crossed the 5,000 mark during the second wave and the city had recorded a maximum of 22 deaths due to Covid in a day.

Commenting on the welcome development, Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurgaon, told NDTV, "This was possible by continuous testing and contact tracing and home isolation visits. Gurgaon has been extremely active when it comes to testing, treating and isolating. Even when it comes to vaccination, we average at least 4,000 tests a day although the process has been hampered of late due to rain."

"We have taken our Covid fight seriously which is why our positivity rate is at 0.1 to 0.2%," he added.

A total of 2,117 tests were done in Gurgaon over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin issued today. The number of active cases stands at 67. The city has reported a total of 1,80,803 Covid cases and 919 deaths so far.

As many as 50,177 people are currently under surveillance for symptoms of the infection, as per the report.

According to the report, 3,495 first doses and 2,976 second doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered today. So far, 16,49,638 doses have been administered in Gurgaon.