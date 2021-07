Coronavirus Cases: India has logged 4.14 lakh deaths so far.

India logged 38,164 fresh coronavirus cases, 7.2 per cent lower than yesterday, and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has logged 3.11 crore cases so far and 4.14 lakh deaths.

Kerala contributed 13,956 cases to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (9,000 cases).

Active cases have decreased by 995 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 4.21 lakh.

The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.64 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.