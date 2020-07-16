Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 29,000 COVID-19 Cases In India In A Day, Tally Crosses 9-Lakh Mark

ICMR said 3,20,161 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 14. (Representational)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India saw a record single-day jump of 29,429 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 9,36,181 on Wednesday, while the number of deaths climbed to 24,309 with 582 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. It was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases increased by more than 28,000.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,92,031, while there are 3,19,840 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country, the data said. "Thus, around 63.24 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,24,12,664 samples have been tested up to July 14 with 3,20,161 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Of the 582 deaths reported on Wednesday, 213 are from Maharashtra, 85 from Karnataka, 67 from Tamil Nadu, 43 from Andhra Pradesh, 35 from Delhi, 28 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from West Bengal, 14 each from Bihar and Gujarat, 10 each from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus again, CNN Brazil said on Wednesday, quoting the far right leader, who underwent a new test on Tuesday.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India:

Jul 16, 2020 06:30 (IST) Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's first plasma bank for COVID-19 patients



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the COVID Plasma Bank for treatment of serious COVID patients at SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Odisha is the third state besides Delhi and Maharastra to start this facility.

Inaugurating the facility, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated his government's commitment to providing advanced medical care and treatment to the people of the State.

"For me and my government, the life of every person is precious and the State would do everything possible to save the lives of our people. I would like to announce that Plasma Therapy will be made available free of cost to the people of Odisha," Mr Patnaik said.

Jul 16, 2020 06:16 (IST) COVID-19: NIMHANS releases guidelines for health workers'' mental health needs



The NIMHANS has come out with guidelines that define a framework to address the mental health needs of healthcare personnel in COVID-19 treatment settings.

The guidelines also aim to provide technical inputs to guide healthcare personnel to help themselves and their colleagues in distress.

The guidelines identify the source of anxiety and the indicators that healthcare professionals are facing mental health difficulties at the workplace. "This guidance prepared by the faculty of the Department of Psychiatry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) defines the framework for administrators and healthcare supervisors to address the mental health needs of healthcare personnel in COVID-19 treatment settings," it said.