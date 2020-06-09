Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 2.56 Lakh COVID-19 Cases Recorded In India

The Centre has allowed a number of relaxations after over two months of lockdown. (File)

More than 2.56 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported in India till now, after a record number of 9,983 cases were reported on Monday, even as the government has allowed a number of relaxations after over two months of lockdown. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the deadly virus in the world.

The total number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 7,135, government data shows.

The current doubling rate of COVID-19 is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections, while the deaths climbed to 812 on Sunday.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 404,245 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP news agency. At least 7,065,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Jun 09, 2020 06:53 (IST) US records 450 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Report

The United States recorded 450 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally reported Monday by Johns Hopkins University -- the lowest total in about two months.

It remains to be seen if the low mark will hold in the coming days, as the data compiled by the Baltimore-based school tends to dip as the weekend ends because of how numbers are reported by local health authorities.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has confirmed a total of 110,932 deaths and is approaching two million cases, at 1,956,527, it reported.

Jun 09, 2020 06:33 (IST) Delhi COVID-19 Cases Estimated To Rise To 56,000 In Next 2 Weeks: Minister

The current doubling rate of COVID-19 is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday." The current doubling rate of COVID-19 is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday."

Jun 09, 2020 06:12 (IST) Not the time to take "foot off the pedestal": WHO

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) says "this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries for surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound. With almost 7M #COVID19 cases & 400K deaths globally, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal. We urge active:

-surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound

-finding, isolating, testing & caring for every case

-tracing & quarantining every contact https://t.co/B7po1dAN3F - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 8, 2020

Jun 09, 2020 06:05 (IST) Over 4 lakh killed by coronavirus worldwide: Report

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 404,245 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP news agency.

At least 7,065,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,078,100 are now considered recovered.