Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 2.56 Lakh COVID-19 Cases Recorded In India

More than 2.56 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported in India till now, after a record number of 9,983 cases were reported on Monday, even as the government has allowed a number of relaxations after over two months of lockdown. India is the fifth worst-hit nation by the deadly virus in the world.
The total number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 7,135, government data shows.
The current doubling rate of COVID-19 is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections, while the deaths climbed to 812 on Sunday.
The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 404,245 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP news agency. At least 7,065,200 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:
The current doubling rate of COVID-19 is 14 days so the national capital as per that estimation will see over 56,000 cases by the end of next two weeks, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday."
With almost 7M #COVID19 cases & 400K deaths globally, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal. We urge active:- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 8, 2020
-surveillance to ensure the virus does not rebound
-finding, isolating, testing & caring for every case
-tracing & quarantining every contact https://t.co/B7po1dAN3F