Daily Coronavirus Cases In India Closing In On 10,000-Mark

India is the the fifth worst-hit nation by the deadly virus in the world (File)

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.66 lakh cases today after a record number of 9,987 cases were reported in 24 hours, even as the government allowed a number of relaxations from Monday after over two months of lockdown. This is the biggest single-day jump in cases as the country recorded over 9,000 cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The total number of deaths due to the virus now stands at 7,466, government data shows. The total number of cases is 2,66,598 out of which 1,29,215 have recovered. 266 people died in the last 24 hours due to the deadly disease.

India's recovery rate - the number of patients who have fought the disease successfully - is currently at 48.46 per cent.

The total number of samples tested so far is 49,16,116. In the last 24 hours, 1,41,682 samples have been tested.