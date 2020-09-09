Coronavirus Live: Maharashtra Worst-Affected State By Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid-19 Live Updates: India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country in the world by coronavirus after US.

Coronavirus Cases In India: The recovery rate now stands at 77.6 per cent (File)

New Delhi:

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 42 lakh-mark on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The death count has risen to 72,775. 33,23,950 patients have recovered from the infection in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 77.6 per cent.

Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state by the pandemic, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. India has overtaken Brazil to become the second worst-hit country in the world by coronavirus after US.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 09, 2020 06:01 (IST)
Ashok Gehlot Cancels All Meets For A Month After 40 Staff Test COVID Positive
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to meet people for the next one month after nearly 40 staff at the Chief Minister's Office and his residence tested positive for coronavirus in the last few days, an official release said.
Sep 09, 2020 06:00 (IST)
Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Line To Resume From Today After 171-Day Shutdown
Delhi Metro's Blue Line and Pink Line are set to resume operations today after being closed for 171 days due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said.
