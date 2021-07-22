Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 41.76 Crore

Coronavirus Live Updates: India has administered 41,76,56,752 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. (File)

With 42,015 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, India's daily positivity rate remained less than 3 per cent for 30 consecutive days. Till now, 3,12,16,337 cases have been reported in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

India has administered 41,76,56,752 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, as per the 7 pm provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

More than 2.88 crore balance COVID-19 vaccine doses are currently available with states, UTs and private hospitals, the Health Ministry has informed. More than 43.25 crore (43,25,17,330) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 53,38,210 doses are in process.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has said that highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is expected to become the dominant strain of the virus over the coming months. Delta, which was first detected in India, has now been recorded in 124 territories -- 13 more than last week -- and already accounts for more than three-quarters of sequenced specimens in many major countries, the WHO said.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus:

Jul 22, 2021 06:46 (IST) India among World Trade Organisation's five member nations to produce 75% of world's COVID-19 vaccines

Five member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) alone will account for three-quarters of the entire global output of COVID-19 vaccines this year, said Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. "Production remains highly centralised - about 75 per cent of this year's vaccines appear set to come from five WTO members - China, India, Germany, the United States, and France," the WTO Director-General said at a high-level dialogue on "Expanding COVID-19 vaccine manufacture to promote equitable access."

Jul 22, 2021 06:09 (IST) Delhi: #COVID19 has pushed us to innovate faster than ever before. And these innovations in discipline of education can help us build a more equitable system of teaching & learning. However, we need to constantly improve & upgrade online ecosystem: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pic.twitter.com/BHtTATQHOM - ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021