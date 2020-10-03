Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Death Count Crosses 1 Lakh-Mark

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 64,64,012, death count at 1,00,768 and recoveries at 54,15,197.

India's COVID-19 death count crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories.

India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was hospitalised and given an experimental Covid-19 treatment, but said he was "well," following bombshell news that the Republican had contracted the virus, knocking him off the campaign trail a month from the US election.

After having not been seen in public since his shock announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the president walked out of the White House Friday evening, wearing a mask, and flew by helicopter to the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Oct 03, 2020 06:36 (IST) Joe Biden Says Masks Not About Being A Tough Guy After Donald Trump Tests Coronavirus Positive

Oct 03, 2020 06:36 (IST) Joe Biden Says Masks Not About Being A Tough Guy After Donald Trump Tests Coronavirus Positive

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis shows the importance of taking the pandemic seriously, telling Americans that wearing masks is more important than being a "tough guy."

Oct 03, 2020 06:15 (IST) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister asked everyone, who came in his contact in the last few days, to get themselves tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

Mr Maurya, 51, who holds the portfolio of PWD ministry, said in a tweet: "After the initial symptoms of corona infection, I got myself tested. My report has come positive today."

Oct 03, 2020 06:05 (IST) Donald Trump moved to hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump moved to a military hospital for treatment on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 as his administration and re-election campaign scrambled to adjust to an extraordinary twist in his turbulent presidency.

Roughly 17 hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Trump walked slowly from the White House to a waiting helicopter to be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He wore a mask and business suit and did not speak to reporters.

"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out," Trump said in a brief video posted to Twitter.