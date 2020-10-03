Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Death Count Crosses 1 Lakh-Mark

India's COVID-19 death count crossed one lakh on Friday night, while the caseload climbed to over 64 lakh and recoveries surged to 54,15,197, according to data from states and union territories.
India is in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump was hospitalised and given an experimental Covid-19 treatment, but said he was "well," following bombshell news that the Republican had contracted the virus, knocking him off the campaign trail a month from the US election.
After having not been seen in public since his shock announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the president walked out of the White House Friday evening, wearing a mask, and flew by helicopter to the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.
