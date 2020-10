Chinese President Xi Jinping Wishes Trump "Speedy Recovery" From COVID-19. (FILE)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished US President Donald Trump a swift recovery from the coronavirus.

In his message, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan extended their sympathies to Trump and First Lady Melania and said they "hope for your speedy recovery," the Chinese foreign ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)