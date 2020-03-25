Coronavirus Live Updates: India Stays Indoors As Complete 21-Day Lockdown Begins

India has more than 500 coronavirus cases.

Over 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" from today for three weeks as India looks to contain the spread of coronavirus. The drastic measure was needed to "save its every citizen, you, your family... every street, every neighbourhood" from the virus, the PM Modi said, warning that India was at a critical stage where even a single misstep could will put the county "backwards by 21 years".

There is "absolutely no need to panic", centre and states are working to ensure that essential supplies are not disrupted, he said, adding that his government had set aside Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle coronavirus.

India has more than 500 coronavirus cases. 10 people have died. Experts worry that without stringent measures like social distancing and quarantine, the virus will take on frightening proportions the world's second most populous nation.

Here are the highlights on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Mar 25, 2020 08:04 (IST) Decision to #lockdownindia maybe right but 21 days might a bit too long. But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve.



With the shaky preparedness to deal with the #CovidCrisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead - Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 25, 2020

