3-Year-Old Boy In Hyderabad Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A three-year-old is among two COVID-19 positive cases reported in Telangana on Wednesday, health officials said.

The boy recently returned with his parents from Saudi Arabia. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

A 43-year-old woman from Hyderabad with no history of international travel has also tested positive. She is the primary contact of a positive case reported earlier.

With these two cases, the number of positive cases in the state has gone up to 40.

As many as 50 persons with suspected symptoms were brought to different hospitals on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number to 813.