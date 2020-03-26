Indian-Origin Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies In US After Testing Coronavirus+

Floyd Cardoz had shared the news of his hospitalisation on Instagram with this picture

Noted chef Floyd Cardoz, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in US on Wednesday. He was 59.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on 25 March, in New Jersey, USA. He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter. Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on 18 March and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA," Hunger Inc. Hospitality was quoted as saying in a statement.

On March 18, Floyd Cardoz wrote on Instagram about his hospitalisation: "I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York."

The chef was the co-owner of Hunger Inc. Hospitality that runs two popular restaurants in Mumbai: The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. Mr Cardoz had recently launched his third venture, the Bombay Sweet Shop.

The Hunger Inc had earlier released a statement confirming that Mr Cardoz had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York.

"As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)and or (put themselves in) self-quarantine," the statement said, reported Mid-Day.

Actor Rahul Bose expressed his condolences on Twitter and wrote: "Shocked to hear the passing away of @floydcardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York & Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP Floyd."

Chef Kunal Kapur also mourned the death of Floyd Cardoz: "It is sad to share that chef floyd Cardozo. @floydcardoz is no more. He has been an inspiration to many and I was hoping to cook with him some day.Falling to #covid19 just goes to show that this threat is very real so everyone please take care of yourselves. RIP cheffie. #corona."

Floyd Cardoz had trained as a biochemist before he discovered his real passion and moved to New York after attending culinary school in Switzerland.