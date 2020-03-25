Follow Lockdown Or May Have To Order Shoot-At-Sight: KCR

KCR addressed the media hours after PM Modi announced a nationwide "total lockdown".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuessday said his government would be compelled to impose total curfew and "shoot-at-sight" orders if people violated lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"In US, army had to be called in to enforce lockdown. If people don't follow the coronavirus lockdown, a situation may arise where we'll have to impose a 24-hour curfew and issue shoot-at-sight orders. I urge people not to let such a situation arise," said Mr Rao, a.k.a KCR, addressing the media hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide "total lockdown" for 21 days.

The Chief Minister urged all ministers, MLAs and corporators in Hyderabad to "come on roads" to help police enforce the lockdown. "At any cost, the situation of bringing in the army, 24-hour curfew or shoot at site orders must not arise," he warned.

Telangana has 36 coronavirus cases and over 19,000 are under surveillance.

"We have ordered Collector's to cease their passports. 114 members are suspected. We shall get the results on Wednesday," KCR said.

He also said action would be taken against those who sold commodities at higher prices.

"Evening 7 pm to morning at 6 am, the curfew is imposed. No person will be allowed to move out. If there is an emergency dial 100, police will approach for help. Shops must be closed by 6 pm, if any shop found open a minute late, their license will be cancelled. Irrigation works can progress with high sanitization and precautionary measures," he said.

The state government has ordered that passports of those who are home quarantined be seized; if they violate quarantine, their passports will be suspended, says the Chief Minister.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, PM Modi announced a three week lockdown in the entire country to contain the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" was the only option to deal with the disease.

India has over 530 cases of COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. Ten people have died.