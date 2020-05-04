Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 40,000 Cases As Lockdown Phase 3 Begins Today

Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 on Sunday. (File)

Several restrictions will be eased from today even as the second extension of the pan-India lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic kicks in today. Several states have eased some rules in areas that are free of the disease and considered medium risk.

The national capital is ready to "reopen" and people "have to be ready to live with coronavirus", Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters on Sunday while announcing services that can resume.

Some states have allowed liquor sales by standalone shops as against those that operate out of market areas, provided there is strict social distancing and all other safety guidelines are followed.

India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the US will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year. "We are very confident that we're going to have a vaccine at the end of the year, by the end of the year," Trump said.

Delhi: People form queue outside the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Ghazipur amid #CoronavirusLockdown. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 17.

Coronavirus: US Will Have COVID19 Vaccine By End Of Year, Says Donald Trump

