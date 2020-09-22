Coronavirus LIVE: India Reports Over 54 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, 87,882 Deaths So Far

Coronavirus cases in India: Total number of cases stand at 54,87,580. (File)

India has recorded 54,87,580 COVID-19 cases so far with 86,961 new infections. 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 87,882. 93,356 patients have recovered from the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. This is for the third straight day that the number of daily recoveries is higher than the daily cases.

With 43,96,399 people in the country having recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, the overall recovery rate is 80.11 per cent.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday informed the Lok Sabha that over four coronavirus vaccines are in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial in India. Amid rising cases, Rajasthan has imposed prohibitory orders in 11 districts, including state capital Jaipur, from today.

Ten districts in Chhattisgarh, including state capital Raipur, have been put under lockdown from today. India is the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 22, 2020 06:25 (IST) Jharkhand reports 1,321 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths, taking total cases to 72,673 including 58,543 recoveries and 626 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 13,504: State Health Department

Sep 22, 2020 06:04 (IST) Kerala Record 2,910 New COVID-19 Cases

Kerala on Monday reported 2,910 new cases of COVID-19, while 3,022 patients who were undergoing treatment recovered. This is the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day so far.

Of those diagnosed, 2,653 people were infected through contact and the contact source of 313 was unknown. While 36 of them have come back from overseas and 133 from other states. Also, 88 healthcare workers were also infected, said the Health Minister''s Office.

As many as 18 fatalities in the state were confirmed due to COVID-19, taking the death count to 553.

Sep 22, 2020 05:38 (IST) Odisha Reports 4,242 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 fresh Fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,84,122 on Monday as 4,242 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death count to 710, a health official said.

The state also registered the recovery of 3,704 patients taking the total number of people who have been cured of the disease to 1,49,379, which is 81.13 per cent of the caseload.

Of the new cases, as many as 2,503 were reported in quarantine centres, while 1,739 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 652, followed by Cuttack (595), Jharsuguda (205) and Puri (182), the official said.