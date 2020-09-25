Coronavirus LIVE: Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 57 Lakhs

Coronavirus cases in India: India reported 86,508 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

India reported 86,508 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking its coronavirus tally past the 57-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data; the country reported 1,129 deaths in this period.

With 87,374 people having beaten COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of total recoveries remained more than the number of new infections for the sixth consecutive day, the data shows. The total coronavirus recoveries now stands at 46,74,987. The overall recovery rate in the country has crossed 81 per cent.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases: