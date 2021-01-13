Coronavirus Live Updates: Four More COVID-19 Vaccines Being Developed, Says Centre

Live Updates: 110 lakh doses of Covishield are being procured at Rs 200 per dose. (File)

The first stage of the rollout of the vaccines against the coronavirus began with Serum Institute of India - the manufacturer of Oxford University's Covishield - shipping out its first lot of vials. The Union Health Ministry said the inoculation programme, billed as the world's largest, is on track.

Four more COVID-19 vaccines are being developed and their manufacturers may approach the drug controller for emergency use authorisation, the Health Ministry. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V, Biological E and Gennova are other vaccines that are currently in an advanced clinical trials stage in India. "In the coming days you may see some of these vaccines too approaching the drug controller for emergency use authorisation," Mr Bhushan said.

There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and its effectiveness will begin 14 days after the second dose, the Health Ministry said. Mr Bhushan said vaccine effectiveness will be seen only after 14 days. "So we urge people to keep following Covid-appropriate behaviour," he said.

According to the Health Ministry, 110 lakh doses of Covishield are being procured at Rs 200 per dose (excluding taxes). 55 lakh doses of Covaxin -- developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech -- are also being procured. Both these vaccines have been approved by the country's drug regulator for restricted emergency use. Bharat Biotech is charging Rs 295 per dose for 38.5 lakh doses. The company, which has partnered with the Indian Council of Medical Research for the vaccine, will give 16.5 lakh doses to the centre free of cost.

The centre has received 54,72,000 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus so far, the Health Ministry said.

Jan 13, 2021 06:07 (IST) Delhi Police steps up security ahead of nationwide vaccine roll-out

The Delhi Police has made adequate security arrangements in the city for the smooth transportation of COVID-19 vaccines when the countrywide vaccination roll-out will begin later this week, officials said.

The first batch of Covishield vaccine containing 2.64 lakh doses reached Delhi's central storage facility at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday amid high security, they said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Operations and Licensing) Muktesh Chander said the security force ensured smooth transportation of vaccines from the airport to RGSSH where adequate police arrangements have been made.

Jan 13, 2021 06:00 (IST) China's Coronavac Vaccine Shows 50% Efficacy In Brazil

The Chinese-developed Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has demonstrated a 50 percent efficacy following tests in Brazil, the organization in charge of its production in the South American country said on Tuesday. The Chinese-developed Coronavac Covid-19 vaccine has demonstrated a 50 percent efficacy following tests in Brazil, the organization in charge of its production in the South American country said on Tuesday.